Derby style event at Marina Grill to support Highsmith charities

The Signature event will be held from 2-7 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, at the Marina Grill Annex on the waterfront at 14 Harnett Street, formerly Jesse’s Yacht Club.

(Photo: Highsmith Branding Group)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Signature is an Inaugural Derby Style event, during Azalea Festival weekend, benefitting the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation and the Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy of Wilmington.

The Signature is an experience that event organizers, Highsmith Branding Group and DyHard Productions, dreamed for decades seeking to bring family, friends of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, and others in the community together during one of the biggest weekends in Wilmington.

This exclusive southern tradition will feature fancy hats and fascinators, best-dressed contests, music and dancing, giveaways, signature drinks, and a cigar lounge on the upstairs VIP patio.

Tickets, which include heavy hors d’oeuvres for VIP, signature drinks and a full evening of dancing and entertainment. Tickets are limited and open to all guests 21+.

Highsmith Branding Group’s President, Ronnie Highsmith noted that, “The Signature will be an annual event with plans to not only support community charities, but to also recognize distinguished community leaders in Wilmington. The funds raised will not only help impact those most in need, but also support programs to motivate youth to be leaders in their respective communities.”

Special invited guests includes former Ashley High School standout and Wilmington native, Alex Highsmith,

starting linebacker for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. and guests are encouraged to dress in their best derby fashion. To purchase tickets,

or for more information, please visit https://www.signaturepc.eventbrite.com/.