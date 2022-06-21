Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who had accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is representing all 24 women.

He says in a statement that the 20 lawsuits will be dismissed once the paperwork is done.

Buzbee also says the terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential.

Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans.

Watson’s lead attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints.