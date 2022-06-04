Disaster Expo held in Pender County to get residents prepared for hurricane season

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — We’re now 4 days into hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.

While no storms are forecast to impact the Cape Fear anytime soon officials in Pender County want people to be prepared.

A Disaster Expo was held in Rocky Point on Saturday, allowing people the chance to speak with representatives from the National Weather Service, United Way and emergency management.

Organizers say events like these are very important to ensure residents have everything they need before a storm arrives.

“We want people to know about all the resources and non-profits that are here, that are available to help them and aid them when a disaster happens,” Pender County Long Term Recovery Group’s Jerry Pearson said. “Everyone needs to know ahead of time where the resources are and who to contact.”

Jerry Pearson says with so many new people moving to the area, the Disaster Expo makes sure everyone is well informed.