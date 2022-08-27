Disguised as a bag of Doritos: THC edible shows up in SC high school

Doritos (Photo: CNN)

LANCASTER, SC (WWAY)— A little over a year after marijuana-infused edibles were found at a Lancaster County school, the district is again warning parents to keep an eye out for edibles after a recent search turned up a new package with even more THC than last time.

According to the Lancaster County School District this week, a drug-sniffing dog alerted on campus at Lancaster High School. Investigators then found a package of marijuana-infused Doritos tortilla chips inside a student’s backpack.

While the label is nearly identical to an actual bag of Doritos, the package has markings indicating that it was originally manufactured in California for the marijuana market. The back of the pouch specifically says, “This package contains cannabis, a Schedule I controlled substance.”

