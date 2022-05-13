DMV adds weekend hours to help with staff shortage; 100+ jobs up for grabs

NC DMV (Photo: WTVD)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Every industry – has been impacted by the employee shortage.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles wants to hire more than 100 driver license examiners across the state – and a degree isn’t needed to do the job

Summer is the “peak season” demand, and according to spokesperson Marty Homan said extended Saturday hours will begin May 21.

Homan stresses those hours are intended for express services and walk-in customers.

He advises before heading out to the DMV, check online first to see if an online option is available before coming in-person.

The shortage has caused longer wait-times, something the agency is trying to rectify.

“It is inhibiting us from being able to provide services as quickly as we would like to,” he said. “If everyone were to, as soon as they get a notice, take care of that business online, if they can.

“For whatever reason they can’t because of special circumstances, make that appointment well in advance, don’t wait until the last minute.”

Limited Saturday service hours from 8 a.m. 12 p.m. and starts on May 21, 2022, thru August 27, 2022, at the following driver license offices in the area.

Jacksonville , 299 Wilmington Hwy.

, 299 Wilmington Hwy. Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104

Online access is available for driver license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards, ordering personalized and specialty plates, payment of insurance lapse fines, and applying for voter registration.

