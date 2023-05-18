DMV offering no-fee ID’s ahead of future elections

Voting will require an ID moving forward (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering no-fee ID’s, after the North Carolina State Supreme Court recently ruled photo identification will be required for elections going forward.

The state Board of Elections says voters will be asked to show their photo ID when voting, starting with this year’s municipal elections.

You can get a no-fee ID card from the DMV and will soon be able to get a free one from your county Board of Elections.

If you show up without a photo ID, you’ll still be able to vote as long as you go to your county Board of Elections office with a photo ID at least one day before the county canvasses votes.