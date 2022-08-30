Documentary written, co-produced by UNCW student about her father’s death airing tonight on PBS NC

(Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A documentary is airing tonight that was written and co-produced by a UNCW student.

The film explores her personal journey navigating grief following the death of her father.

Betsy Bertram helped create “Captain Scott B and the Great Adventure”.

When Bertram’s father, Scott, was diagnosed with cancer, he decided to make a movie.

But he died in 2017 without finishing it.

He made Betsy promise to turn her grief for him into art, which is what she did.

Betsy took what her father had started filming and set out to complete the project with filmmaker Matthew Chenet.

“It’s interesting because at the start because I was like, this is my dad’s story, we’re telling my dad’s story,” Bertram said. “As we worked on the project, it did evolve and it became my story and his story and now when I watch the film it’s really hard for me to tell the difference between the two. That’s given me a lot of solace because I feel that my dad is in me and I’m in him.”

The film will air on PBS North Carolina tonight at 8:00 pm.