Dodgers star meets young fan carrying out bucket list item for grandpa

Dodgers Clayton Kershaw meets young fan on July 20, 2022 (Photo: KCBS/ CBS News)

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS) — A Dodgers star encountered a young fan carrying out a bucket list item for his grandpa on Wednesday.

A young man named Blake Grice caught Dodgers star and All Star starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw at the end of his media availability after his ASG appearance with a very special message.

Blake’s grandfather had always wanted to meet Kershaw, but passed away from cancer before he ever got the chance. It was a bucket list item for his grandfather, so Blake carried it out for him at the All Star Game.

Grice was emotional as he carried out his grandfather’s wish.