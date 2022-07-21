Dodgers star meets young fan carrying out bucket list item for grandpa

Hannah Patrick,
Screenshot 2022 07 21 122015 Pm
Dodgers Clayton Kershaw meets young fan on July 20, 2022 (Photo: KCBS/ CBS News)

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS) — A Dodgers star encountered a young fan carrying out a bucket list item for his grandpa on Wednesday.

A young man named Blake Grice caught Dodgers star and All Star starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw at the end of his media availability after his ASG appearance with a very special message.

Blake’s grandfather had always wanted to meet Kershaw, but passed away from cancer before he ever got the chance. It was a bucket list item for his grandfather, so Blake carried it out for him at the All Star Game.

Grice was emotional as he carried out his grandfather’s wish.

Categories: DISTRACTION, Entertainment, Sports, US, World
Tags: , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related