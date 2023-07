Dog found, returned to owner day after Leland car crash separated them

A dog lost Wednesday night was found Thursday afternoon (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A dog and her owner have been reunited a day after a Wednesday night car crash separated them.

Leland Police say they didn’t give up looking for ‘Ellie’, who was found in a neighborhood off Village Road Thursday afternoon around 1:30.

Sgt. Winder returned the lost dog to her owner, who was very excited to see her furry friend.