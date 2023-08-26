Dogs ‘hang 20’ at Carolina Beach for Dog Surf Experience

The 8th annual Surf Dog Experience was held Saturday at Carolina Beach, August 26, 2023. Photo: WWAY

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — With summer almost over, this weekend was the last chance for many people to “hang 20” with their canine companions.

The 8th annual Surf Dog Experience was held Saturday at Carolina Beach.

The organizers of the event say they want to make Carolina Beach the dog surfing capital of the East Coast.

Dozens of dogs enjoyed the surfing…to varying degrees of success.

Larry Dendy and his bulldog, Bozo, have attended several of these events. He says it was great to see so many people and their pups there.

“As a dog lover, it’s phenomenal to see the participation that goes on year in and year out. It grows every year, this is the largest I’ve seen it so far. So, it’s growing,” Dendy said.

According to event organizers, more than 300 dogs have participated since it first began in 2019.