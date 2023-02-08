Dosher Foundation ‘Heart to Heart’ event raises more than $21,000

The 9th annual Heart to Heart event helped raise over $21,000 (Photo: Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A recent event by the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation helped to raise a large amount of money.

The hospital held its 9th annual Heart to Heart event on February 2nd at the St. James Community Center, raising over $21,000 to benefit Dosher Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.

“This program provides a unique combination of fundraising, heart health education, and camaraderie for those who attend,” said Lynda Stanley, President and CEO of Dosher Memorial Hospital. “We are grateful for the speakers, volunteers, and community supporters who helped make this year’s event a success.”

The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation was established and began operating in March of 2010. The Foundation’s primary responsibility is to encourage a steady flow of funds to the hospital from individuals and organization within the hospitals’ service area.