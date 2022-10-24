Dosher Hospital Foundation receives $25,000 grant

Dosher Memorial Hospital has announced a $25,000 grant (Photo: Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the Orton Foundation.

The funds will be allocated to Dosher Hospital’s Emergency Department, which treats more than 13,000 patients per year and has earned two national awards for providing high patient satisfaction.

“We are extremely grateful to The Orton Foundation for their generous support of the Dosher Emergency Department,” CEO Lynda Stanley said. “Every community needs an emergency department prepared to meet the critical needs of their patients, and one which is resourced with the people, equipment, and technology that can provide the most positive outcomes.”

Dosher Hospital will use these funds to purchase a Mindray Cardiac Patient Monitor, according to a press release. The benefits of adding an additional monitor enhances patient care and supports timely and accurate clinical assessment across the ER.