Dosher Memorial Hospital employee giving campaign raises $22,000

(Photo: Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The annual Dosher Employee Giving Campaign, which ran from March 20th through April 7th, raised over $22,000.

The funds will benefit the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation. Hospital staff members participated with either a one-time donation or

through payroll deduction commitments.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our staff members and appreciate their commitment to healthcare in our community, both through their work and their financial support,” said Lynda Stanley, Dosher President and CEO. “These donations only enhance the difference they make to our patients every day.”

These funds enable Dosher Hospital to continue providing its patients with the finest healthcare equipment, programs and services possible, as well as provide the resources necessary for construction expansion and remodeling projects, according to a press release.