Dosher Memorial Hospital hosting drive through food donation Thursday

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport is hosting a food drive this week for food pantries and organizations within Brunswick County who serve high need areas.

Dosher Memorial Hospital, in partnership with the Brunswick Wellness Coalition (BWC), will host a drive through food donation event to benefit identified high need areas within Brunswick County.

Donors may drive up to the hospital front entrance on Thursday, July 13, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to drop off healthy, non-perishable food items to members of hospital and BWC staff, who will coordinate distribution to local food pantries through South Brunswick PORCH and other non-profit organizations that promote access in nutritious foods.

Items of particular need are:



●1 lb. boxes of whole grain pasta

●Canned fruits no sugar/packed in water

●Fruit & vegetable juices, no added sugar

●Low sugar granola bars and fruit snacks

●Low sodium canned beans or soups

●Canned tuna and chicken packed in water/low sodium

●Natural applesauce

●Oatmeal

●Rice (Brown or whole grain)

●Gatorade (low/no sugar)

●Pudding (Sugar Free)

●Bottled water

●Cereals (whole grain/low sugar)

●BOOST drinks

●Jelly (low/no sugar)

●Nut butters/no added sugar & low salt (no glass jars, please)

●Healthy snacks for children (low sodium chips, veggie chips, fruit cups)



There is a high need for food pantry supplies during the summer due to pantries compensating for meals children receive at school. Not only will the donation drive at Dosher fill a need in food insecure communities, but it will also promote access to healthy foods, including the daily recommendation of 5 servings of fruits and vegetables,” BWC Executive Director, Dr. Leigh Lane, said.