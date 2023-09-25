Dosher Memorial Hospital Tax could be in jeopardy come 2024

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A tax in place since 1976 is used to help fund an historic hospital in Brunswick County. But one town is looking into ways to repeal it.

With Brunswick County Townships such as Oak Island, Bald Head Island, Southport and Caswell Beach being apart of that tax. That money collected goes towards paying down a bond to support capital improvements and maintenance of the hospital. once the bond is paid off in 2024, the tax could end.

Oak Island voted to send a resolution to Brunswick County Board of Commissioners to repeal the tax. That could be a huge blow to the hospital, which sees $0.04 per $100 of assessed value.

“So, recently this past year we received about $2.5 million, which is about 3.9% of our operating budget. Once the bond is paid off in 2024, that number will go to $4.1 million,” said Dosher Memorial Hospital President Lynda Stanley.

Stanely says if the funding from taxes was to end, it could hurt the hospital in more ways than one.

“We’re only in this position though because of the one, great care that our team provides, but also because they have access to cutting edge technology in a very sound facility as it relates to infrastructure.”