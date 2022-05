Dow Road closure Sunday for annual Carolina Beach Double Sprint Triathlon

Dow Road Closure Map (Photo: Sheila Nicholson/Town of Carolina Beach)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This Sunday, May 22nd, Dow Road will be closed to traffic between Cape Fear Blvd. to the Kure Beach Line.

This closure will occur from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. while the annual Carolina Beach Double Sprint Triathlon takes place.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and find alternate routes during this time.