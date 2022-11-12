Dozens attend USO Veterans Day Dance

The event featured a special art exhibition, dancing, live music and a ceremony.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center honored Veterans Day by hosting a dance, where dozens of Southeastern North Carolina veterans got to dance the night away in Downtown Wilmington.

The event took place on November 11th, and featured a special art exhibition, dancing, live music, and a ceremony.

These events were presented by AARP, VFW Post 2573, Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade Committee, and the Thalian Association Community Theater in honor of the men and women who have served our country.

The Duke Ladd Band played 40’s Big Band sounds, Motown, Beach Music, ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s Rock and Roll, Dixieland, Show Tunes and Jazz for the veterans and their families.

The band is well known in the Cape Fear Region playing for Memorial Day Remembrances aboard the USS NC Battleship for Purple Heart Banquets, Honor Flight Events, Airlie Garden parties as well as wedding receptions, class reunions, and special events.

Concessions including beer and wine were available at the event as well as free croissants that were provided by Burney’s Sweets & More.

All proceeds from the event benefitted the Historic USO Building Preservation Fund.