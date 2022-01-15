Dozens gather in Rocky Point to hold march down Hwy. 210 in honor of MLK

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people gathered at Mt. Moriah AME Church in Rocky Point Saturday to hold a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Church staff say they were pleased with the turnout for the first of what they hope will become an annual march down Highway 210.

Nearly 54 years after King’s death, march participants say it’s still important to continue his legacy of striving for equality.

Church pastor Dewey Farmer says the work by King and many others in the years since has led to change over the decades.

“Today we are able to do and fulfill the enjoyments of life that we’re having,” Dewey said. “But even though his death came and was taken early, we still must keep up the dream that he had.”

The 45 minute march around portions of Rocky Point concluded back at the church with a lunch and further celebration.