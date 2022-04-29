Dozens of dead ducks found at Horry County apartment complex

Dozens of Muscovy ducks have been found dead over the past two weeks at the Ivystone apartment complex in Horry County.

Kimberly Cerimele with said, “The first couple that came in, would lay down. They didn’t wanna move, their legs were put back. They would shake. They would have the shakiness; they didn’t want to eat. They did not want to drink. They kinda just stared blankly off into space; nothing really in particular, they didn’t really put up a fight. And then, after a couple hours, they just died.”

The cause of the death of these ducks is currently unknown but answers could be coming very soon.

