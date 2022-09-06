Dozens of traffic stops, one DWI arrest reported from Oak Island weekend patrols

Oak Island's Town Seal (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department was out in full force this past holiday weekend.

While many people enjoyed a day off at the beach, members of the Department were patrolling the area.

In total, the Oak Island Police Department conducted 79 traffic stops over Labor Day Weekend.

They issued 28 citations and responded to 6 minor traffic accidents.

Police also made a DWI arrest of a person in a low speed vehicle.

The Department thanks the residents and visitors of Oak Island who made responsible choices and helped to ensure the numbers weren’t any higher.