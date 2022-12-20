Driver cited after crashing into Eggs Up Grill in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A car crashed into a restaurant on Carolina Beach Road early Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Eggs Up Grill near Monkey Junction around 2 p.m.

The NC Highway Patrol says a driver was turning to pull into a parking space when she accidentally bumped into another vehicle. She kept her foot on the gas and drove into the restaurant’s glass doors.

Troopers cited the woman with unsafe movement.

No one got hurt.