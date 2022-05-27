Drivers headed out Memorial Day weekend see no relief at pump

Courtesy: Annick Joseph | WWAY

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Drivers headed out of town this Memorial Day weekend will see no relief at the pump.

American Automobile Association (AAA) reports the national average for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $4.60.

Which is about 50% higher than this time last year.

With inflation, gas prices are at an all-time high since the Memorial Day weekend of 2012, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Prices at the pump have soared 30% since February when Russia’s attack on Ukraine began.

One driver filling up at a Leland gas station said the price of gas always goes up this time of year.

“Well at least they are not $7 dollars like in California, and right now it’s Memorial Day weekend,” said Cathy Shaw. “Prices always go up.”

Michael Green is headed to the beach.

“It’s just up and down, then they’ll drop, then they just keep going up, it won’t stop,” he said. “It’s getting annoying I would say just a lot.”

According to AAA nearly 35 million people will travel by car this holiday weekend – a 4.6% hike from last year.