Drug detection canine being added to each New Hanover County high school this year

A drug detection dog is being added to each high school in New Hanover County (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Drug detection canines are being placed in each high school around New Hanover County this year.

This will be a collateral duty for the SRO currently assigned to the school.

Sheriff McMahon, in collaboration with the school system, says he feels this approach will keep schools safer by deterring drugs on campus.

“There’s going to be a new breed of SRO’s in our high schools and they’re going to be some labs that are gonna be friendly and you can love on them but at the same time they’re going to detect any illegal drugs that may be in our schools,” McMahon said.

An email sent from the school system to parents about the change, reads in part, “Through collaborative efforts with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, this measure will effectively discourage drug activity on campus and help us maintain a safe and secure school environment.”