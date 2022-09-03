Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash

Alton Terrill Smith (courtesy: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.

Smith ran, however, he was quickly apprehended. A vehicle search was conducted and over two ounces of cocaine was seized, along with heroin, marijuana, and two firearms. Smith was arrested and charged with the following:

two felony counts of Trafficking Cocaine

two felony counts of Trafficking Heroin

felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

felony Flee to Elude

three felony counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer

misdemeanor Reckless Driving with Wanton Disregard

misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer

Window Tint Violation

Smith received a $455,000.00 secured bond.