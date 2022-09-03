Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash
Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
Smith ran, however, he was quickly apprehended. A vehicle search was conducted and over two ounces of cocaine was seized, along with heroin, marijuana, and two firearms. Smith was arrested and charged with the following:
- two felony counts of Trafficking Cocaine
- two felony counts of Trafficking Heroin
- felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances
- felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- felony Flee to Elude
- three felony counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer
- misdemeanor Reckless Driving with Wanton Disregard
- misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer
- Window Tint Violation
Smith received a $455,000.00 secured bond.