Dual funeral service announced for Brunswick County pilots killed in plane crash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County men killed in an Horry County plane crash on September 14th will be remembered at a dual funeral service later this week.
The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and Ocean Isle Beach resident Barrie McMurtrie.
McMurtie was married to OIB Sea Turtle Protection Organization volunteer Toni Titone.
A service for Barrie McMurtrie and his co-pilot Terry Druffel will be held at 3:00 pm this Friday September 23rd, at White Funeral Cremation Service in Shallotte.