Dual funeral service announced for Brunswick County pilots killed in plane crash

Barrie McMurtrie and Terry Druffell were killed in a plane crash on September 14th in Horry County (Photo: Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization / Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County men killed in an Horry County plane crash on September 14th will be remembered at a dual funeral service later this week.

The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and Ocean Isle Beach resident Barrie McMurtrie.

McMurtie was married to OIB Sea Turtle Protection Organization volunteer Toni Titone.