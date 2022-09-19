Man killed in Horry County plane crash was Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office volunteer

Terry Druffell was killed last week in a SC plane crash, and was a volunteer with the BCSO (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the two people killed in a South Carolina plane crash last Wednesday was a volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the organization says.

The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and another man, Barrie McMurtrie from Ocean Isle Beach.

Druffell began volunteering with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2020, and served mainly in their Marine Patrol Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are deeply saddened by Terry’s death and are praying for the family during this difficult time.