Duke Energy awards $100,00 in grants to seven Cape Fear community assistance programs

Duke Energy (Photo: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, NC – Duke Energy is donating $100,000 in capacity-building grants to seven nonprofits around the Cape Fear.

It’s part of $1 million awarded to support nonprofits dedicated to serving low-income communities. These grants will strengthen capacity and increase the impact of local agencies that are on the forefront of helping North Carolinians with essential services like meals and shelter.

“Duke Energy’s long-term success is deeply intertwined with the wellbeing of the communities we serve,” Duke Energy North Carolina President Kendal Bowman said in a press release Friday. “Many nonprofits have experienced unprecedented demand in the last few years. These grants focus on building nonprofits’ capacities so they can meet the increased need.”

Grants were awarded to the following 39 nonprofits in North Carolina across the state including in our area:

New Hanover County

Good Shepherd Ministries

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry

Step Up Wilmington

Brunswick County

Brunswick County Partnership for Housing

Pender County

Safe Haven of Pender

Columbus County

Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina

Bladen County