Duke Energy offers tips to stay cool and save money

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The sizzling temperatures and high humidity have many people relying heavily on their air conditioners to stay cool.

All that extra energy usage is keeping power companies busy.

Duke Energy is one of the biggest providers in our area. They said they’re confident they can handle the increased demand. But they also said there are some things you can do to save money on your energy bill.

Duke Energy Spokesperson, Jeff Brooks, said by using your ceiling fan, you can make your room four degrees cooler and use less A.C. He also recommended closing the blinds in rooms that get direct sunlight.

Brooks said the company is working hard to service its customers during the summer months.

“This is a time of year that we plan for year-round to make sure that we can meet those energy needs. We do upgrades to our plants and other work. And, ya know, we’re ready to deliver that power as you need it,” Brooks said.

He added that Duke Energy will continue to monitor the grid, making adjustments to power plants in the area, when and if demand increases.