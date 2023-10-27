Duke Energy preparing for future of electric vehicles

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– More electric vehicles are hitting the ground running, sparking the need for electricity to keep them on the roads.

“We’re working behind the scenes to ready the grid and provide the generation that’s needed in order to support that growth,” said Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy Spokesperson.

The number of electric vehicles on North Carolina roads is increasing, and area power companies are working to keep up with the increased demand that will come with more EV’s on the road.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure the electric grid is ready for that,” said Brooks. “We want to make sure that we make those investments now, so that when that growth continues to happen, we’re ready for it. And it’s a great experience for our customers, it helps our businesses continue to thrive and our economy to grow.”

Duke Energy say it is actively working to ensure the power grid can support a jump in the need for electric vehicle chargers in homes and places of business, while also keeping it cost-effective.

“Some of the things we’re doing right now is we’re making grid improvements. We’re strengthening the power grid to make it stronger and more resilient. We’re adding in technology like smart self-healing technology that can restore power faster,” said Brooks. “But also, it helps to adapt dynamically to the changing energy needs across the grid.”

Brooks says all of the EV programs they are designing are customer focused.

“We have to make investments now in the electric grid infrastructure of our state. That means poles and wires as well as power plants, to be able to reliably meet those needs, and serve those customers so they can use energy the way the want to.”

One million EV’s are expected to be on the roads by 2030.