Duke Energy preparing for hurricane season with new improvements

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Duke Energy has been preparing for hurricane season, and the possibility of major power outages across the Cape Fear.

On Monday, Duke Energy held an information session to discuss its storm forecasting, hurricane response, and how it is strengthening the power grid for major storms.

Linemen, meteorologists, and even drone pilots talked about what they do, and how it is important to hurricane preparedness and recovery.

The main topic of discussion was how Duke has made significant improvements to the grid around the area, and how they are making the grid not only stronger, but smarter.

“They’re not going to completely eliminate outages. We’re still going to see outages in storms. We can cut those outages down, and get crews out faster to help other customers and that going to mean a faster restoration for everyone at a time when everyone wants to get their power back.”

During a major storm, Duke Energy’s team of meteorologists play an important role in preparedness for storm-based outages.

They use advanced storm modeling and cutting-edge technology that works to improve crews’ storm response, and move them to where they are needed most once a storm has passed.

“We’re taking those weather impacts and putting them into a model that is going to tell us the expectation for customer outages and event outages on our system.

At the end of the indoor presentation, an outdoor demonstration was held. There was a damage assessment drone flight, a vehicle for marsh and muddy operations, and a bucket truck on display.

Duke Energy also wants its customers know of the importance of reporting outages, no matter how major or minor the event.