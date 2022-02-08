Duke: Students who started bonfire following win over UNC could face expulsion

(Photo: NPatrick6 / Wikimedia)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Duke University students could be facing expulsion or even criminal charges after a group of people lit a West Campus bench on fire to celebrate Duke’s 20-point win over UNC-Chapel Hill.

According to a letter from the university, a group gathered around a bench on West Campus and set it on fire “using accelerants and other debris.”

Although bonfires are not uncommon on Duke’s campus following big wins, those bonfires are permitted and often assisted by Duke or Durham officials. Saturday night’s bonfire was not.

The bonfire was “in violation of local laws and Duke University policy” and also represented “an extraordinary degree of safety risk to the active participants themselves and to other onlookers,” the university said.

The Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards has begun a full investigation.

