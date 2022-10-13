Eagle Creek community residents concerned about hunting near neighborhood

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — People who live in a newly-developed subdivision in Bolivia, are speaking out after a negative interaction with hunters during dove hunting season.

Neighbors living on Whooping Crane Drive in the Eagle Creek Community say over the last few weeks, during the first portion of dove hunting season, pellets from bird shot shells have hit them, and their homes.

Just over 14-acres of privately-owned land, located behind the homes in this neighborhood, is used for hunting.

Residents say they are concerned about their safety.

“One neighbor, now let me show you how dangerous this is, –she’s at her car and they sprayed her car. So, it’s not even just against our houses, it’s going over the houses,” said Robert “Dino” Comer, Eagle Creek resident.

“We’re looking for a little bit of respect and common sense, you know, they know we’re having an issue with them hitting our house from where their hunting, they’re directing their shots right towards us. Hunt the other way,” said Thomas Pierri, Eagle Creek resident.

During the first portion of dove season, homeowner Laura Gates says she contacted the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, who told her there is no law or regulation against shooting within a certain distance of a residential area in the county.

Gates says she also spoke to Brunswick County Commissioners, who told her they are not able to regulate hunting on a county level. She is still hoping to find a solution.

“I’m not opposed to hunting. I’m opposed to this behavior. This is reckless and careless, and potentially dangerous. So, that’s my concern, like how do we protect all of our interests in a county that’s rapidly growing,” said Laura Gates, Eagle Creek resident.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission says it does speak with hunters, whenever they receive complaints similar to those voiced by residents in the eagle creek community

“We’ll go out in the area. We’ll do our routine compliance checks on the hunters. We’ll check their hunting license, make sure their shotguns are plugged, but everything that’s required by law, and if we get a call about that specific field, where folks are hunting, we’ll talk to them and be like hey look, you know, we’ve got calls about shot coming down on folks houses. You know, just make sure that when you’re doing this, you know your zone of fire, where you’re firing, be mindful of where your shots going,” said Sgt. Matt Criscoe, NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Residents also reached out to law enforcement and was told that in order to press charges, they would need proof that the pellets hitting them or their property was intentional. Meanwhile, residents are still searching for some sort of solution.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission also reminds residents of rural areas, that the second portion of dove hunting season begins November 5, adding that people need to beware of hunters and frequent fire.