Eagle’s Dare holds Cape Fear vintage market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people crowded Eagle’s Dare on 3rd Street for the Cape Fear Vintage Market on Sunday, June 25th.

Dozens of vendors selling vintage clothing, shoes, and memorabilia filled the parking lot and interior of the building.

This is the fifth time the market has been held at Eagle’s Dare and the tenth time the market has been held in the Cape Fear area.

Magdy Gamel is the owner of Angel’s Fabrics and he said while it’s great to see so many people come out to the event, everyone is invited to see what’s available.

“I hope that more people come out here and see what we got going on because I feel like it a lot more geared towards the young people, but a lot of this stuff, like all demographics of people would like this too, its good vibes, everybody is really nice in this community,” Gamel said.

If you’re interested in checking out the market, it’s held during the last weekend of every month.