East Bladen’s Lacey Suggs sees jersey retired

No Eagle for the girls' team will ever wear #12 again

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WWAY) – After leading her squad to a 106 and 11 record, totaling 3 conference championships, 3 conference Player of the Year awards, and 3 All-State selections, no Eagle will ever wear number 12 again. Laney Suggs and her jersey has been immortalized in East Bladen history.

Before the game against West Bladen Tuesday night, the crowd got to honor Suggs in front of family and friends.

Suggs scored 2166 points and grabbed 829 rebounds from 2012 to 2016. She then went on to UNCW as a walk-on, earned a scholarship, and was a three-time captain for Coach Barefoot.