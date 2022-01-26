East Bladen’s Patty Evers chosen as coach in McDonald’s All American Games

EBHS Women's Coach Patty Evers (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — When the girls team takes to the hardwood during the McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago, a local high school basketball coach will be there with them on the sidelines.

Longtime East Bladen Girl’s Head Coach Patty Evers has been named as one of the two head coaches of the girls teams.

Two other coaches on East Bladen’s staff, Alan West and Megan Kirby, will also be headed to the Windy City with Evers to be her assistant coaches.

Evers has been a head coach for 26 years, 21 of those at East Bladen. She has 13 conference championships, four eastern regional championships and four state runner up titles under her belt. Her team is 16 and 1 this season, but says this accomplishment takes the cake.

One player in the game is from North Carolina and plays for Apex High School. Coach Evers hopes to meet with her before the game and leave a lasting impression on all the girls she coaches.

“Just to never give up in life,” Evers said. “Follow your dreams. there’s going to be bumps in the road, but if you don’t give up, good things will happen. and always surround yourself with good people. always surround yourself with positive, good people.”

Evers also recently received the John Wooden Legacy Award for 2021.

Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt will have more on Thursday from coach.

