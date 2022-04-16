Eastern North Carolina marks 11 years since deadly tornado outbreak

(WWAY) — It’s been 11 years since the greatest one-day tornado outbreak on record for North Carolina.

30 tornadoes touched down on April 16, 2011, with 13 of those being classified as strong (EF2 or greater).

In all, 24 people died across North Carolina with more than 400 injuries being reported, and over 900 homes and businesses being destroyed.

The Cape Fear saw multiple tornadoes on that day.

The strongest being two separate EF2 tornadoes that tracked across portions of Bladen County, killing a combined 4 people.