Echo Farms Park offering summer group fitness classes beginning this Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Echo Farms Park recently announced their Summer Group Fitness Schedule for 2022.

According to the group, classes begin this Monday and include Yoga, Water Aerobics, Aqua Yoga and Weight Training.

Classes are $3 per class and are open to the public.

Due to expected high demand, advance registration is recommended.

You can register for classes and learn more HERE.