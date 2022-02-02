Eden Village builds water and sewer lines into tiny home village to end homelessness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local homelessness non-profit, Eden Village is taking a crucial step toward the promised land.

The tiny home community is being built to house and rehabilitate the chronically homeless. Builders worked on putting water and sewer lines starting Tuesday. When complete, it will provide 31 homes with utilities.

Executive Director Shawn Hayes says after that, it’s time to put electricity.

“And after we get this site grated off, then we’ll be putting in our foundations for each home,” said Hayes. “And we’ll bring the houses in as they are completed at the manufacturer’s.”

The community center’s foundation is set to be poured on Monday. Eden Village should open this fall.