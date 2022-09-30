Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf.

The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive.

The water got so high, a police emergency truck blocked the road but some people chose to walk through it.

Strong winds even spun the Ferris Wheel in Carolina Beach Ken Cofer who runs the amusement park and said, they’ve did everything they could to make sure the nearly 100-foot attraction is secured.

“This is three tractor trailers married together so I mean it would really take a lot to take it down,” he said. “If it was any more wind, we thought about taking it down, take the gondolas off but I was told this is not enough wind to worry about it.”

Carolina Beach Councilman Joe Benson relieved the beach renourishment project wrapped up, or it could have been worse.

“Beach renourishment, earned its money today,” he said. “Flooding was the main concern, early on, the town made the decision to close Canal Drive and Carolina Beach Avenue North, on account of the tidal over wash.”

In Wrightsville Beach, the waves crashed along the sand, with tropical storm force winds causing tidal waves.

The wind and rain also created a problem on the roads, Lumina Avenue in shut down for hours, police asked the public to avoid the area.

Closer to Johnny Mercers Fishing Pier, a pole was knocked down, fire crews were on the scene to access the damage.

