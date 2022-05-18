Eight New Hanover County Board of Education candidates move on to November election

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Eight of the original ten New Hanover County Board of Education nominees are moving on to November’s election.

Democrat and former educator, Veronica McLaurin-Brown won the most votes of any candidate, pulling in 26 percent of liberal voters and nearly 12,000 votes. Next out of the democratic nominees is newcomer Dorian Cromartie, who won 21 percent of democratic votes, while incumbent Judy Justice won 20 percent.

Incumbent Nelson Beaulieu squeaked into the the top four, beating Jennah Bosch by three votes.

Republicans Pat Bradford and Melissa Mason led the conservative candidates with 22 percent of the republican votes each. Soon after, newcomer Josie Barnhart and incumbent Pete Wildeboer each received 20 percent of the votes in the tight race, pushing republican candidate Chris Sutton out of the race.