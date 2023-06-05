Elementary students learn to swim ahead of summer season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A water safety pilot program for second graders finished its fifth and final day today.

65 kids from Winter Park Elementary took part in the program held at the YWCA in Wilmington.

The kids learned many valuable swimming skills to help them not only at the pool, but in the ocean as well.

Aileen Sutton, the YWCA’s Aquatics Director, hopes the program becomes a new addition to the education of young students.

“Ultimately, our goal here is to integrate water safety education into the second-grade classroom throughout New Hanover County schools. It’s been a great partnership with New Hanover County schools. Also, the YMCA, they had Freeman Elementary over at their facilities this week,” said Sutton.

Sutton says the next step is to get additional funding and partners to expand the program throughout New Hanover County.