Elizabethtown addressing trash collection issues due to driver shortage

Trash collection will resume this week after a driver shortage led to delays (Photo: File)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If your trash hasn’t been collected in Elizabethtown on its normal schedule, there’s a reason for that.

The Town of Elizabethtown says they are aware of areas not serviced for trash collection and are working the issue.

Their contracted collection company has experienced a driver shortage due to illness amongst their ranks and is currently servicing missed areas Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crews say Thursday’s collection will be serviced on Friday and Friday’s collection will be serviced on Saturday due to the holiday.