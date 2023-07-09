Elks Lodge hosts Inaugural Pop Culture Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of people decided to beat this heat this weekend by attending an inaugural event in Wilmington, inside.

The Cape Fear Pop Culture Fest made its debut on Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Wilmington.

There were vendors who specialized in comic books, toys, all new and vintage, video games of all generations, vinyl records, movies, Pokémon cards, other trading cards and so much more.

Catrina Payne and Rebecca Holcomb had a booth at the event, and they say they are excited to be participating in an inaugural festival like this one.

“Everything pop culture and nerdy type stuff has brought me a lot of joy, so I want to bring other people here through that. This stuff is really fun to make, and it brings a lot of smiles, so I really want to be able to push that forward,” said Payne.

Organizers say they were pleased with the turn out and are looking forward to making this an annual event.