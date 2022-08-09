Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray headlining 2023 Beacon Education’s celebrity chef events in Wilmington

(Photo: Beacon Education)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two of the biggest names in cooking are coming to the Cape Fear next year.

Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray have been announced as the featured celebrity chefs for the Beacon Education foundation’s full schedule of events, including an intimate, limited-seating dinner on February 9, a gourmet breakfast and a four-course luncheon on February 10.

The dinner will be hosted at a private residence with the breakfast and luncheon held at Landfall Country Club.

Beacon Education, formerly GLOW NC and supporting the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, says they have broadened their mission to provide earlier and more equitable access to high quality education. The foundation is working to open Spark Academy, the first of several co-ed and mixed-income early childhood education centers, in Summer 2023.

The celebrity chef events will support both GLOW Academy and Spark Academy.

This will be Emeril Lagasse’s fourth visit to Wilmington and the first for Rachael Ray. Chef Lagasse, a longtime friend of GLOW Academy Founder Judy Girard, was the first celebrity chef to headline the culinary events for GLOW in 2015, prior to the school’s opening in 2016. Chef Lagasse inspired GLOW Academy’s robust culinary curriculum and the Emeril Lagasse Foundation recently contributed to an expansion of that program, provisioning a middle school classroom for teaching foundational kitchen prep, safety and cooking skills.

Rachael Ray, a winner of three Daytime Emmy Awards, hosts the syndicated daily talk and lifestyle show Rachael Ray, and the Food Network series 30 Minute Meals. In 2007, she launched Yum-o!®, a nonprofit organization that empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking.