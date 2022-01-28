EMS called to treat students at Topsail High School

Topsail High School (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed EMS was called to treat students at Topsail High School.

The sheriff’s office said one student was taken by EMS to be treated. Another student was treated and released to parents. The sheriff’s office said the two situations are coincidental and unrelated. No word on what led to the EMS call.

A Pender County Schools spokesman confirmed with WWAY that EMS was called for a person who was having a medical emergency, but they could not provide specifics.