Enchanted Airlie tickets sell out in 15 minutes

Enchanted Airlie tickets sold out in just 15 minutes (Photo: New Hanover County)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of Wilmington’s top holiday attractions has already sold out.

Tickets to Enchanted Airlie went on sale Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., and were gone in just 15 minutes.

Airlie Gardens sporadically dropped more tickets to the event throughout the morning, but they all sold out in minutes.

The Gardens bring 35-acres of night-time forest to life with more than one million sparking lights, walking trails, holiday displays and seasonal music.

This year’s event takes place November 25th and 26th, as well as December 2nd through 22nd.