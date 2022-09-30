End of Pawleys Island Pier falls into ocean due to Ian wind, waves

Pawleys Island Pier after crashing into the ocean (Photo: Pawleys Island Police Department)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear is experiencing major impacts from Hurricane Ian but places near its landfall in South Carolina are bearing the brunt of the storm.

The Pawleys Island Pier collapsed into the ocean Friday afternoon, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

The pier floated in the ocean towards the south after crashing into the water.

Damage from Ian is being seen up and down the Carolina coasts.

In the Cape Fear, storm surge remains a major issue along the coast.