Endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles hatch from nest on Caswell Beach

Endangered Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles hatched on Caswell Beach Thursday morning (Photo: Caswell Beach Turtle Watch)

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An endangered species of sea turtles hatched from their nest at Caswell Beach Thursday morning.

The turtles began to emerge around 9:30 a.m., just 49 days after the nest was laid.

Volunteers quickly worked to set up a runway and shield the turtles from the hot sun.

They say at least 57 turtles made it to the ocean.