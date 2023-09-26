Erik Estrada appearing at community event on October 14th

Divine Renovation was filmed in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Television icon Erik Estrada is returning to Wilmington.

Estrada was in Wilmington several months ago, filming the debut season of ‘Divine Renovation’.

He’ll be at the Moose Lodge on Carolina Beach Road on October 14th.

Estrada will make an appearance from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., where he will take selfies with each ticket holder (for tickets, click HERE).

In addition, there will be face painting for the family, a “guess the chips” jar, a “Ponch” look-alike contest, and vintage police vehicles on the property.

CHiPs and Divine Renovation merchandise will be available for sale for Erik to autograph as well.

First responders with an ID will receive a $10 discount off the $25 ticket price at the door and will be admitted for the reduced price of $15. Kids 12 and under are free. A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to the Moose Lodge to support their charitable initiatives.