Wilmington-filmed ‘Divine Renovation’ starring Erik Estrada announces premiere date

Divine Renovation was filmed in Wilmington and is premiering soon (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the premiere date for a new reality show shot around the Cape Fear starring a 70s TV icon.

‘Divine Renovation’ is a Wilmington-shot home improvement show with a religious twist, starring Erik Estrada of ‘Chips’.

The show will be available via video-on-demand starting July 3rd on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and other platforms.

Starting in August, the show will have a run on UPtv, a faith-and-family-based streaming service.